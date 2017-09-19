$10 million in grants awarded to 23 rural Washington communities

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that 23 cities and counties will receive a total of more than $10 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for 2017. More than two dozen projects were selected from 37 grant applications requesting over $18 million. These grants are used to improve rural water, sewer, street and fire protection systems, support affordable housing and community planning.

“These infrastructure investments in our communities are crucial to support and sustain healthy local economies that work for all Washingtonians,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.

“These grants will help strengthen rural communities by addressing a diverse range of essential needs, from priority infrastructure to affordable housing and economic development,” said Commerce Director Brian Bonlender. “Commerce works closely with local government leaders to target strategic investments that will best support immediate needs and vision for the future of their communities.”

2017 Washington State Community Development Block Grant Awards:

Town of Almira - $750,000 for water system improvements

Benton County - $750,000 for water system improvements

City of Cle Elum - $24,000 for capital facilities comprehensive plan

City of Colville - $24,000 for emergency center feasibility plan

Cowlitz County - $222,410 for housing rehabilitation program

Cowlitz County - $188,707 for public housing rehabilitation program

Town of Creston - $24,000 for a wastewater system

Town of La Crosse - $24,000 for a water system improvement plan

City of Newport - $750,000 for new reservoir, main, and water treatment facility

Town of Odessa - $24,000 for a general sewer plan

Town of Pe Ell - $750,000 for water system improvements

City of Pomeroy - $508,468 for booster pump station and water main replacement

Town of Reardan - $24,000 for sewer infiltration and inflow study

Town of Rosalia - $734,665 for water mains, service lines, and meter boxes

City of Royal City - $580,000 for wastewater disinfection system

San Juan County - $436,069 for expansion of Montessori School

City of Sprague - $24,000 for flood damage repair plan

City of Tekoa - $750,000 for wastewater lift station improvements

City of Tonasket - $24,000 for downtown corridor revitalization plan

Town of Twisp - $750,000 for civic and community center construction

City of Wapato - $750,000 for streets and infrastructure improvements

Town of Washtucna - $750,000 for new water well

Whatcom County - $500,000 for housing rehabilitation program

Whatcom County - $750,000 for medical clinic expansion

City of Winlock - $24,000 for culvert replacement plan

The state CDBG program receives an annual funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and targets assistance to benefit lower income persons in rural areas. Larger cities and counties receive CDBG funding directly from HUD. Since 1982, the state CDBG program has awarded more than $508 million in grants to over 1,418 locally prioritized community development projects. CDBG will partner with other state, federal, local and private resources to leverage over $16 million of project costs. Capital to provide flexible gap funding for these important community projects continues to be under pressure from federal budget reductions. For more detailed information about CDBG, please visit www.commerce.wa.gov/cdbg.