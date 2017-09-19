Yakima Transit providing free shuttle bus service to the fair - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Transit providing free shuttle bus service to the fair

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Transit will provide free shuttle bus service to the Central Washington State Fair throughout its 10-day run. Shuttle buses will run continuously from the Park and Ride location at Gateway Center (home to Target, Big Lots! and other stores).  They will load passengers at the Yakima Transit bus stop located north of the former Office Max and take them directly to the front gates of the fair.

“This year’s shuttle is being operated the same as previous years,” said Yakima Transit Manager Alvie Maxey.  “Ridership has increased steadily over the past three years. It has been successful and people have come to rely on it.” The shuttle had 17,637 riders in 2016, up from 16,917 in 2015 and 16,391 in 2014.

Buses will begin operating a half-an-hour before the fair opens each day and stop a half-an-hour after it closes each night. All regular Yakima Transit bus routes and schedules will operate normally throughout the fair with standard fares being charged. The #6 Fair Avenue/North Fourth Street route also serves the fairgrounds at least hourly from the Downtown Transit Center until 6:25 pm.

Yakima Transit Free Fair Shuttle Bus Service Hours by Day

First Departure Last Departure
From Gateway Center From Fairgrounds
Friday, September 22 10:00 am 11:30 pm
Saturday, September 23 10:30 am 11:30 pm
Sunday, September 24 10:30 am 11:30 pm
Monday, September 25 10:30 am 10:30 pm
Tuesday, September 26 10:30 am 10:30 pm
Wednesday, September 27 10:30 am 10:30 pm
Thursday, September 28 10:30 am 10:30 pm
Friday, September 29 10:30 am 11:30 pm
Saturday, September 30 10:30 am 11:30 pm
Sunday, October 1 10:30 am   9:30 pm
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures