Hermiston middle school teacher recognized as the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher

HERMISTON, OR - Armand Larive Middle School science teacher, Robert Doherty, was awarded the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher Award from the National Association of Geoscience Teachers (NAGT) for the Pacific Northwest section of the United States.

The award is given to teachers who demonstrate exceptional efforts in teaching earth sciences in elementary or secondary schools. Award recipients are selected by sections and by state. As an award recipient, Doherty will be able to attend an annual meeting where he will meet and exchange ideas with other science teachers as well as geoscientists.

Awardees also receive a plaque, membership in the National Association of Geoscience Teachers and Geological Society of America, and other publications for earth science teachers.

The NAGT was founded in 1938 and established a constitution, the association has been working towards three main goals: improve geoscience education, emphasize the relevance and cultural significance of earth sciences and disseminate knowledge to educators and the general public. To learn more about NAGT, visit https://nagt.org/index.html.

""Mr. Doherty is a great example of the type of teaching happening in our schools," said Tricia Mooney, interim superintendent for the Hermiston School District. "I am not at all surprised by this recognition. Mr. Doherty is a teacher that is passionate about science. The District is fortunate to have wonderful teachers such as Mr. Doherty."