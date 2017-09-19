Celebrating the first official 'Adam West Day' in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA - The rain didn't stop the City of Walla Walla from celebrating the first official Adam West Day.

Reporter Jaclyn Selesky spoke with people there all day long about the impact this local hero had, and it's no secret that Adam West, The Batman had such a profound impact on the community and people within it.

The mayor signed a proclamation earlier this month, officially making September 19th Adam West Day in Walla Walla.

Jaclyn got the chance to speak with his son Perrin Anderson, who flew in from California with his sister to honor their dad on his birthday.

They spent the day touring the town, visiting the house where their dad grew up, and watching the city dedicate a sign on the street where their dad lived.

"The most touching and incredible thing about it is it seems like the whole town is behind the Adam West Day event," Anderson said. "Everyone is contributing something or doing something special to make it fun. It's amazing."

Everyone really is contributing something. All you have to do is walk down Main Street and see all of the memorabilia for yourself. Every business that has a Batman sticker in the window will be offering a special promotion in honor of Adam West.

The fun isn't over yet. The Batmobile will be at the Powerhouse Theatre tonight, where they're playing an Adam West movie at 7.

And you definitely don't want to miss the shining of the Bat Signal at the Marcus Whitman Hotel tonight at 9.