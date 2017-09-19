Celebrating the first official 'Adam West Day' in Walla WallaPosted: Updated:
Celebrating the first official 'Adam West Day' in Walla Walla
The rain didn't stop the City of Walla Walla from celebrating the first official Adam West Day.More >>
Hermiston middle school teacher recognized as the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher
Armand Larive Middle School science teacher, Robert Doherty, was awarded the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher Award from the National Association of Geoscience Teachers for the Pacific Northwest section of the United States.More >>
$10 million in grants awarded to 23 rural Washington communities
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that 23 cities and counties will receive a total of more than $10 million in Community Development Block Grants for 2017.More >>
Suspect in pot shop kidnapping confesses to killing employee Cameron Smith
On September 14 at around 2:13 p.m., the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force took Donovan Culps into custody.More >>
One dead after wrong way crash on I-84
One person is dead after a head on crash just east of Arlington.More >>
Early morning house fire in Kennewick under investigation
Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a house fire on the 800 Block of South Fruitland St. around 3:00 Tuesday morning.More >>
Thieves caught in the act stealing cellular-data game camera
It's not too often that the thing you're stealing is the thing that catches you in the act.More >>
Anencephaly study shows no specific cause for fatal birth defect
After a years-long study, there is no concrete explanation for a spike in a fatal birth defect.More >>
Arrests made in multi-county fraud case; authorities investigating
Washington and Oregon Police Departments are investigating an extensive fraud case that stretches across multiple counties in our region.More >>
Immigration attorney speaks to concerned Dreamers at WSU Tri-Cities forum
After the uncertainty of Dreamers' futures, WSU Tri-Cities hosted a forum where students had the opportunity to speak to a local immigration attorney about their concerns and options regarding DACA.More >>
