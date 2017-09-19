Granger High School gets new, handmade Spartan statue

GRANGER, WA - Driving through the small town of Granger, you'll see dozens of dinosaur statues practically everywhere you look.

Now the community is home to another life-size statue, but this time, at Granger High School.

The brand new, state-of-the-art gym at Granger High School has something inside that is one of a kind. A six-and-a-half foot tall Spartan statue - made of metal, and completely by hand.

"We were hoping for something cool, obviously you don't want to build something that people don't like," said Dave Pearson, Granger School District's athletic director. "The first time I saw it finished I was just like, wow."

Two years ago, voters approved a more than $10 million bond for improvements at the elementary, middle school, and high school.

With the new gym, the school's booster club wanted something to set them apart. So they found a statue on eBay and reached out to a local metal artist to see if he could make it.

"The muscle definition is amazing," said Pearson. "The copper accents, he put the copper triangles on the shield. The hair are the individual welding wire pieces that he spent three or four days literally cutting out welding wire."

The Spartan will now be the first thing Granger Spartan fans and opponents will see when they go into the gym for games. The statue is also being dedicated to all past, present, and future student athletes at GHS.

"I hope it's something that our students - past students, present students, future students - will take a lot of pride in and be proud that it's here."

Both the athletic department and the booster club are paying for the statue. Pearson says the portion being paid by the athletics department is all through donations.