Locals try to contact family in Mexico following deadly 7.1 earthquake

MEXICO - Just two weeks after an 8.1 earthquake hit parts of Mexico, a 7.1 earthquake hit late this morning. This one, centered southeast of Mexico City in the state of Puebla.

Some media outlets are reporting that witnesses claim smoke can be seen rising from some buildings. Other buildings collapsed right after the quake, trapping people inside.

Over 100 are confirmed dead, and that number is expected to rise.

This earthquake comes on the anniversary of a quake in 1985; one that did major damage and killed thousands in the capital city.

The earthquake has caused an impact not only in Mexico, but here in our community as well. Reporter Estreyita Rosales spoke to a couple in the area who were trying to communicate with family members to find out if they're okay.

Silverio Diaz and his partner are from Mexico, and they both have relatives in the country and were trying to communicate via Facebook.

"I have three cousins; all I know is that there was an earthquake and I'm not sure if they are okay," Diaz said.

After more than four tries, one of the three cousins finally responded, saying she was safe and sound, but the other two...

"I'm not sure whats going on," said Diaz. "I will have to try and communicate with them again. I am worried because they have children."

As far as his partner, Rosa Rivera...she says she tried to contact her family members and there was no luck.

"Right now, I feel sad because I haven't been able to get a hold of them and I am not sure whats going on...I hope they are safe," Rivera said.

Estreyita reached out to one of her family members, Fernanda Chapar, via Facebook, and she said that it was a chaos that caused her to faint, but now she's okay. She added that buildings were falling and people were running for safety everywhere - a scary moment she will never forget.

In the meantime, Silverio is doing his best to get in touch with the two cousins he hasn't heard from.