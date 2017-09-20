Multiple units called to Veteran's Affairs Housing in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA - The latest on the police activity in Walla Walla Wednesday morning:

UPDATE 8:32AM:

WALLA WALLA, WA - From Walla Walla Police, "We have noticed posts on Facebook indicating a shooting at the VA grounds. Officer's and Detectives are at the VA investigating the incident but at this time there is no indication that anyone has been shot or anyone that is a threat to the public. More information will be relayed as soon as we complete our investigation."

UPDATE 8:25AM:

WALLA WALLA, WA - Washington State Patrol says a man is threatening to kill himself and is armed with a knife. Officers did break out a window in a car. We're told a standoff with that man is underway. There has been no exchange of gunfire.

WALLA WALLA, WA - We're getting word of a police incident near the Walla Walla VA. Wade Smith with Walla Walla Public Schools says Blue Ridge Elementary is operating on a "secure site" as of 20 mins ago (7:50AM), they are not in lockdown. Resource officers and staff are escorting students into the building as a precaution.

Walla Walla VA staff confirm is it not an VA event or issue, police are near the housing units. We are expecting to get more information soon.

This is a developing story.