Memorial highway proposed to remember Freeman shooting victim

SPOKANE, WA - A Sam Strahan memorial Highway has been proposed to remember the only victim who lost his life on the day of the Freeman high school shooting.

Spokane radio station KISS 98.1 is spearheading the petition to name a stretch of Highway 27 though the town of Freeman the Sam Strahan Memorial Highway, to never forget the young man's sacrifice.

"The strength of Freeman that we have felt all over the Inland Northwest, we don't want that to go away and this would be a good way to keep that fire going," said DJ Brad Miller.

The change.org petition is already close to reaching its goal of 500 signatures before it's sent to Governor Jay Inslee.

"It’s something that would shake any community to its core, but in one as small and close-knit as Freeman it truly impacts everyone. This is why we would like to join not only Freeman, but the surrounding communities, as we create something that will remind us of Sam Strahan and his bravery for years to come," the petition reads.

