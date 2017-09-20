Hanford site to activate emergency sirens tomorrowPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
State revenue forecast for 2017–19 budget grows by $288 million
State revenue forecast for 2017–19 budget grows by $288 million
Washington’s projected Near General Fund revenue collections for the 2017–19 state budget have increased by about $288 million, according to estimates released today by the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.More >>
Washington’s projected Near General Fund revenue collections for the 2017–19 state budget have increased by about $288 million, according to estimates released today by the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.More >>
Hanford site to activate emergency sirens tomorrow
Hanford site to activate emergency sirens tomorrow
Emergency sirens will be activated for an emergency drill on the U.S. Department of Energy's Hanford Site tomorrow, September 21, 2017.More >>
Emergency sirens will be activated for an emergency drill on the U.S. Department of Energy's Hanford Site tomorrow, September 21, 2017.More >>
Multiple units called to Veteran's Affairs Housing in Walla Walla
Multiple units called to Veteran's Affairs Housing in Walla Walla
The latest on the police activity in Walla Walla Wednesday morning:More >>
The latest on the police activity in Walla Walla Wednesday morning:More >>
Unanimous commissioners meeting decision bans additional pot shops in Benton County
Unanimous commissioners meeting decision bans additional pot shops in Benton County
Strong emotions and even some tears today as Benton County Commissioners discussed prohibiting any more pot shops.More >>
Strong emotions and even some tears today as Benton County Commissioners discussed prohibiting any more pot shops.More >>
Celebrating the first official 'Adam West Day' in Walla Walla
Celebrating the first official 'Adam West Day' in Walla Walla
The rain didn't stop the City of Walla Walla from celebrating the first official Adam West Day.More >>
The rain didn't stop the City of Walla Walla from celebrating the first official Adam West Day.More >>
Hermiston middle school teacher recognized as the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher
Hermiston middle school teacher recognized as the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher
Armand Larive Middle School science teacher, Robert Doherty, was awarded the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher Award from the National Association of Geoscience Teachers for the Pacific Northwest section of the United States.More >>
Armand Larive Middle School science teacher, Robert Doherty, was awarded the Outstanding Earth Science Teacher Award from the National Association of Geoscience Teachers for the Pacific Northwest section of the United States.More >>
$10 million in grants awarded to 23 rural Washington communities
$10 million in grants awarded to 23 rural Washington communities
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that 23 cities and counties will receive a total of more than $10 million in Community Development Block Grants for 2017.More >>
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that 23 cities and counties will receive a total of more than $10 million in Community Development Block Grants for 2017.More >>
Suspect in pot shop kidnapping confesses to killing employee Cameron Smith
Suspect in pot shop kidnapping confesses to killing employee Cameron Smith
On September 14 at around 2:13 p.m., the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force took Donovan Culps into custody.More >>
On September 14 at around 2:13 p.m., the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force took Donovan Culps into custody.More >>
One dead after wrong way crash on I-84
One dead after wrong way crash on I-84
One person is dead after a head on crash just east of Arlington.More >>
One person is dead after a head on crash just east of Arlington.More >>
Early morning house fire in Kennewick under investigation
Early morning house fire in Kennewick under investigation
Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a house fire on the 800 Block of South Fruitland St. around 3:00 Tuesday morning.More >>
Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a house fire on the 800 Block of South Fruitland St. around 3:00 Tuesday morning.More >>