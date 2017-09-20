Hanford site to activate emergency sirens tomorrow

RICHLAND, WA – Emergency sirens will be activated for an emergency drill on the U.S. Department of Energy's Hanford Site tomorrow, September 21, 2017.

The sirens will be activated tomorrow afternoon between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the areas of Hanford known as the 300 Area, which is next to the Columbia River approximately one mile north of Richland and the 400 Area, which is four miles from the Columbia River and six miles northwest of Richland. People near these areas may hear the sirens sound, but no response is required.

Public address announcements stating "this is a drill message" will be made prior to and following the siren tone. In a real emergency, county officials would activate the Emergency Alert System to broadcast information to the public via local radio and television stations. Sirens located along the Columbia River would also be activated if it were necessary to warn people on the river.

Periodic emergency drills and siren tests are conducted at Hanford facilities as part of an ongoing program to test emergency equipment and train workers on emergency response procedures.