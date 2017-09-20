Lift order for non-agricultural burn ban in effect in Umatilla County

PENDLETON, OR - On September 20, 2017, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners adopted Order No. BCC2017-063, declaring a LIFT of the NON-AGRICULTURAL BURN BAN within the unincorporated areas of Umatilla County. This excludes any land under the jurisdiction of the State of Oregon, the United Stated Government, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and those covered by a Fire District. Burn day protocol is still in effect.

Farmers and other residents who wish to burn are required to check the Umatilla County website for daily burn determinations at http://www.co.umatilla.or.us/deptwebs/jail/burnday.htm or call the County Burn Line at (541)278-6397. Burn Day determinations may also be found on Facebook at Umatilla County Smoke Management.

Open burning in the unincorporated areas and outside of Fire Districts requires a permit. Contact the Umatilla County Planning Department at (541)278-6252 or the county website (www.umatillacounty.net) for downloadable permit applications.

Additionally, the county has jurisdiction over residential burning outside of fire districts.

Established Rural Fire Protection Districts (taxed districts) have jurisdiction within their districts for residential burning (less than 2 acres, burn barrels, etc.) and fire protection, including permitting. For more information about the Smoke Management program, or to report illegal burning, call the Umatilla County Planning Department at (541)278-6252 or Umatilla County Dispatch (541)966-3651 after 5 p.m. and weekends. For more information about the Umatilla County Smoke Management Ordinance, call the Umatilla County Planning Department at (541)278-6252.