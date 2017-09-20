A PNW native, Mackenzie Allen has spent time on both coasts.

She grew up in Bellingham and went to college at Oregon State University, where she graduated with a degree in New Media Communications and dual French and creative writing minors.

After graduating from OSU, Mackenzie was accepted into the Master's of Journalism program at Northwestern University, graduating in 2014 with a BS in Journalism with a focus on broadcast and national security. While at Northwestern, she lived in both Chicago and DC.

During her year living in DC she was fortunate enough to intern with ABC News, working on GMA and World News Tonight.

Before coming to the Tri-Cities, she worked as a reporter for our sister station in NW Montana.

In addition to reporting, she has been getting her toes wet as a fill-in anchor and producer.

Growing up, Mackenzie was a competitive equestrian, spending many summers competing at the Youth World Championships in Oklahoma City.

Mackenzie is thrilled to be back in Washington state and closer to family.

Have a story idea? Send it her way: mackenzie.allen@nbcrightnow.com