Potato truck hits Ben Franklin Transit bus on US 395

KENNEWICK, WA - A potato truck hit a Ben Franklin Transit bus just after 3 p.m. on September 19, sending multiple people to the hospital and closing a major road.

It has been determined that the brakes on the truck failed, causing it to crash into the bus. Multiple people were injured and taken to Trios and Kadlec for treatment.

Witnesses we spoke with say people sprang into action to help the injured.

"We got out of our car, which is right over there, to see if anybody needed help," said Jerron Linck, a witness. "My brother ran over there and there was a man on the ground, and he was trying to keep him awake because he was complaining of his head hurting and his neck hurting."

Parts of 395 were closed for hours because in addition to police trying to investigate the crash, the truck's load of potatoes had spilled all over the road.