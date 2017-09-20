Family bands together to help those affected by Mexico's devastating earthquake

MEXICO - The earthquake in Mexico continues to have a huge impact on many, but that didn't stop the city from uniting to help those affected.

Reporter Estreyita Rosales spoke to one of the many heroes who were courageous enough to help those in need.

"It's so sad to see how people lose their lives."

That's one of the many things that Fernanda Chapar witnessed during the earthquake as she was on her way to school.

"I was terrified because buildings were shaking, and students from a school were running out the doors," Chapar said. "People out in the streets were fainting."

As it happened, she stayed in place and was fortunate enough to communicate with her mother and sister. She later found out her sister had a minor injury trying to evacuate from an apartment complex.

Mexico is currently under a total disaster with more than hundreds dead and many missing. Chapar and her family decided to go out and help all those affected.

"We decided to help because our city is desperate...there were many who were affected."

All those who are helping haven't slept since yesterday, but Chapar says she is proud of her city.

"There's moments where we grab hands and together chant, 'viva mexico,' 'yes, we can.'"

Estreyita had the opportunity to talk to Chapar's grandmother, Rosa Rivera. Rivera has been following last minute news on social media and says that she is proud of her family for risking their lives to save others.

"I am very proud knowing that in the good and bad moments...they are able to unite," Rivera admitted.

And that unity is fundamental.

"We all have to help because we can be in their shoes in any given moment," said Rivera.

Rivera's family is planning on starting a GoFundMe page for additional funds.