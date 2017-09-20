Flu shots recommended sooner than later

UNITED STATES - You may want to get your flu vaccine sooner rather than later this year.

Experts at Baylor College of Medicine say a bad flu season in the southern hemisphere is not a good sign for the U.S.

Australia has seen more than double the number of flu cases this season, compared with 2016. Most of those have been in children between the ages of 5 and 9, and the elderly.

That's why doctors are urging Americans to get vaccinated now, before flu season begins.

Remember, it takes one to two weeks after receiving a flu shot to have full protection. And like last year, the nasal flu mist is not recommended.