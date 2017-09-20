Local middle school going digital to reinforce positive behavior

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Enterprise Middle School is going digital when it comes to reinforcing positive behavior.

They are using the Positive Behavior Intervention System (PBIS) to reward students with virtual cash that they can redeem at a school shop.

Leadership Teacher Jen Appel and her husband Hans brought the program to life.

"We thought it would be a good way for them to learn how to manage their money, so that's kind of how it came about," Appel said. "We decided to go with the technology."

And students seem to enjoy being able to use their phones throughout the day.

All teachers have to do is scan the QR code on a student ID card to deposit points.

Then once a week when the Wildcat Shop is open students can come and redeem them for things like gum, candy, and raffles.

Hans Appel said that because the school is using more technology they thought it was a good time to revisit the cellphone policy.

And so far, the teachers and students are happy with the program.