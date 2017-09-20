Local middle school going digital to reinforce positive behaviorPosted: Updated:
Local middle school going digital to reinforce positive behavior
Enterprise Middle School is going digital when it comes to reinforcing positive behavior.More >>
Potato truck hits Ben Franklin Transit bus on US 395
A potato truck hit a Ben Franklin Transit bus just after 3 p.m. on September 19, sending multiple people to the hospital and closing a major road.More >>
Despite council member rumors, there is no reimbursement for Richland car tab fees
Despite what you may have heard, low-income Richland residents won't be getting a refund for the $20 car tab fee increase to help pay for the Duportail Bridge Project and other maintenance throughout the city.More >>
Lift order for non-agricultural burn ban in effect in Umatilla County
On September 20, 2017, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners adopted Order No. BCC2017-063, declaring a LIFT of the NON-AGRICULTURAL BURN BAN within the unincorporated areas of Umatilla County.More >>
WSU Tri-Cities experiences another record enrollment fall start
Washington State University Tri-Cities experienced another record enrollment this fall, celebrating a 5.1 percent increase in undergraduate students, which brings the campus to a total of 1,937 students.More >>
State revenue forecast for 2017–19 budget grows by $288 million
Washington’s projected Near General Fund revenue collections for the 2017–19 state budget have increased by about $288 million, according to estimates released today by the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.More >>
Hanford site to activate emergency sirens tomorrow
Emergency sirens will be activated for an emergency drill on the U.S. Department of Energy's Hanford Site tomorrow, September 21, 2017.More >>
Multiple units called to Veteran's Affairs Housing in Walla Walla
The latest on the police activity in Walla Walla Wednesday morning:More >>
Unanimous commissioners meeting decision bans additional pot shops in Benton County
Strong emotions and even some tears today as Benton County Commissioners discussed prohibiting any more pot shops.More >>
Celebrating the first official 'Adam West Day' in Walla Walla
The rain didn't stop the City of Walla Walla from celebrating the first official Adam West Day.More >>
