Fatal single-vehicle crash closes SR 410 to one lane

NACHES, WA - A woman is dead after her vehicle struck a guardrail on SR 410 and rolled, catching fire and ejecting her around 9:30 p.m. on September 20.

58-year-old Cathleen Martin of Yakima was traveling eastbound on SR 410, 25 miles west of Naches, when her vehicle struck a guardrail, causing it to cross into the westbound lanes, go into a ditch, and roll...catching on fire and ejecting Martin.

Martin was not wearing a seat belt, and was declared deceased at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The cause is currently under investigation.