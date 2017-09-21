Kennewick man sentenced to 5 years prison for attempted transfer of obscene material to minorPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Richland PD guides WSU Tri-Cities students through active shooter training
Richland PD guides WSU Tri-Cities students through active shooter training
The Richland Police Department joined officers at WSU Tri-Cities to show students how to best respond to an active shooter.More >>
The Richland Police Department joined officers at WSU Tri-Cities to show students how to best respond to an active shooter.More >>
Florida Georgia Line drummer performs, shares inspirational message with elementary students
Florida Georgia Line drummer performs, shares inspirational message with elementary students
Florida Georgia Line visited Tri-Cities for a concert at the Toyota Center but drummer Sean Fuller got an early start on the day.More >>
Florida Georgia Line visited Tri-Cities for a concert at the Toyota Center but drummer Sean Fuller got an early start on the day.More >>
Benton City man sentenced to 20 years prison for child porn production
Benton City man sentenced to 20 years prison for child porn production
Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Robert Cody Cameron Genoway, of Benton City, Washington, was sentenced after previously having plead guilty on July 26, 2017, to production of child pornography.More >>
Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Robert Cody Cameron Genoway, of Benton City, Washington, was sentenced after previously having plead guilty on July 26, 2017, to production of child pornography.More >>
Kennewick man sentenced to 5 years prison for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor
Kennewick man sentenced to 5 years prison for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor
Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Donald Russell Tyke Wheeler, of Kennewick, Washington, was sentenced after previously having plead guilty on February 9, 2017, to attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor.More >>
Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Donald Russell Tyke Wheeler, of Kennewick, Washington, was sentenced after previously having plead guilty on February 9, 2017, to attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor.More >>
Local middle school going digital to reinforce positive behavior
Local middle school going digital to reinforce positive behavior
Enterprise Middle School is going digital when it comes to reinforcing positive behavior.More >>
Enterprise Middle School is going digital when it comes to reinforcing positive behavior.More >>
Potato truck hits Ben Franklin Transit bus on US 395
Potato truck hits Ben Franklin Transit bus on US 395
A potato truck hit a Ben Franklin Transit bus just after 3 p.m. on September 19, sending multiple people to the hospital and closing a major road.More >>
A potato truck hit a Ben Franklin Transit bus just after 3 p.m. on September 19, sending multiple people to the hospital and closing a major road.More >>
Despite council member rumors, there is no reimbursement for Richland car tab fees
Despite council member rumors, there is no reimbursement for Richland car tab fees
Despite what you may have heard, low-income Richland residents won't be getting a refund for the $20 car tab fee increase to help pay for the Duportail Bridge Project and other maintenance throughout the city.More >>
Despite what you may have heard, low-income Richland residents won't be getting a refund for the $20 car tab fee increase to help pay for the Duportail Bridge Project and other maintenance throughout the city.More >>
Lift order for non-agricultural burn ban in effect in Umatilla County
Lift order for non-agricultural burn ban in effect in Umatilla County
On September 20, 2017, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners adopted Order No. BCC2017-063, declaring a LIFT of the NON-AGRICULTURAL BURN BAN within the unincorporated areas of Umatilla County.More >>
On September 20, 2017, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners adopted Order No. BCC2017-063, declaring a LIFT of the NON-AGRICULTURAL BURN BAN within the unincorporated areas of Umatilla County.More >>
WSU Tri-Cities experiences another record enrollment fall start
WSU Tri-Cities experiences another record enrollment fall start
Washington State University Tri-Cities experienced another record enrollment this fall, celebrating a 5.1 percent increase in undergraduate students, which brings the campus to a total of 1,937 students.More >>
Washington State University Tri-Cities experienced another record enrollment this fall, celebrating a 5.1 percent increase in undergraduate students, which brings the campus to a total of 1,937 students.More >>
State revenue forecast for 2017–19 budget grows by $288 million
State revenue forecast for 2017–19 budget grows by $288 million
Washington’s projected Near General Fund revenue collections for the 2017–19 state budget have increased by about $288 million, according to estimates released today by the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.More >>
Washington’s projected Near General Fund revenue collections for the 2017–19 state budget have increased by about $288 million, according to estimates released today by the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.More >>