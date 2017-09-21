Florida Georgia Line drummer performs, shares inspirational message with elementary students

RICHLAND, WA - He has played music with the likes of ZZ Top, Jason Derulo, the Chainsmokers and even the Backstreet Boys. Today, though, Sean Fuller is part of a country band: Florida Georgia Line. He's been a part of the group for six years now.



The band visited Tri-Cities for a concert at the Toyota Center but drummer Sean Fuller got an early start on the day. He played the drums for students and staff at White Bluffs Elementary School in Richland. He also shared some inspiring messages with the kids about being kind, honest, and positive.



A local Camaro car club got to be a part of the fun, too. The nice people in their nice cars picked Fuller up and took him to the school.