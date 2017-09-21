Family who lost a child starts book drive in his honor

YAKIMA, WA - Six years ago, the Mora family was told something no parent ever wants to hear.

"He had a Well Child check for his four-month birthday and that was on a Wednesday, and on Friday he was gone," said Jozette Mora, Santana's mom.

Four-month-old Santana died from a lung aneurysm. For the next five years, the Mora family couldn't bear to celebrate Santana's birthday...until last year. Jozette and her family took their grief and turned it into helping students in the Yakima School District.

"We're just so proud that something so good is being done in his name, and that we are helping lots of kids in his honor," said Jozette.

They chose to do a book drive because Santana would have been in the first grade. The family is working together with Inklings Bookshop in Yakima to collect 1,500 books.

"It's such a neat thing to do for the community and for kids who might have never owned a book of their own to have a book that they can take home and share with their families," said Emily Ring, Inkling Bookshop Manager.

They're asking people to donate any of these books: "What Can You Do With A Paleta?", "I'll Wait, Mr. Panda," "Abuela," or "Moon Rope."

Even though Santana's older brother Zander Mora isn't able to read him these stories, he still can with his other little brother.

"I've read all of the books to my little brother Dante, and they're all really great books and fun and funny," said Zander.

They're hoping to reach their goal by the end of this month. Books can be donated at Inklings Bookshop.