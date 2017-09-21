Man who survived head-on collision thanks firefighters who saved himPosted: Updated:
Yakima Transit providing free shuttle bus service to the fair
Yakima Transit will provide free shuttle bus service to the Central Washington State Fair throughout its 10-day run.More >>
$10 million in grants awarded to 23 rural Washington communities
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that 23 cities and counties will receive a total of more than $10 million in Community Development Block Grants for 2017.More >>
Early morning house fire displaces family in Union Gap
Investigators are trying to figure out what started an early morning fire that destroyed a house in Union Gap.More >>
How to be prepared: effects of wildfire increase flood risks
The Jolly Mountain Fire has burned more than 36,808 acres of land 6 miles northwest of Cle Elum since August 11, 2017.More >>
The fate of the destroyed Toppenish Public Works building
It has been nearly a month since a devastating fire ripped through the Public Works building in Toppenish.More >>
Fall detour around Rimrock Lake on US 12 starts Monday, Sept. 18 for rock removal
The leaves may be falling, but that’s not stopping crews from getting important work done on US 12 along White Pass.More >>
AAA’s Soap for Hope Toiletry Drive to benefit the YWCA in Yakima
AAA Washington is teaming up with the YWCA in Yakima to provide fresh opportunities for our neighbors in need.More >>
Family who lost a child starts book drive in his honor
Six years ago, the Mora family was told something no parent ever wants to hear.More >>
Man who survived head-on collision thanks firefighters who saved him
Back on July 18, an Idaho man was hit head-on by a car on Highway 12 in Yakima.More >>
Fatal single-vehicle crash closes SR 410 to one lane
A woman is dead after her vehicle struck a guardrail on SR 410 and rolled, catching fire and ejecting her around 9:30 p.m. on September 20.More >>
