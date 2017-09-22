Man arrested after assaulting two men near Hermiston

PENDLETON, OR - A Hermiston man is now facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting two other men. Witnesses reported a driving complaint and assault near North Highway 395 near Hermiston.

Umatilla County Sheriff's Deputies found 57-year-old Michael Alan Parker had allegedly assaulted two men, then tried running them over with his car. The property owner told the deputies Parker wasn't supposed to be there and had been asked to leave several times, but wouldn't. The assault victims said Parker started fighting with them and warned they would need guns to keep him away.

Parker allegedly went to his vehicle and tried running one of the victims over, but got stuck in a fence before getting out and running away.

The victims left the property to call police and when they got back they found several windows had been broken out of their motor homes and several marijuana plants had been damaged. Earlier in the day, police escorted Parker from a marijuana retail store in Pendleton after he caused a disturbance.

Parker is now facing Assault, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespassing and Menacing. He's now being held in the Umatilla County Jail.

Deputies are still investigating.