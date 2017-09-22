Posted on 9/22/17

NEWSCAST DIRECTOR

KHQ/SWX-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time Director. Responsibilities for this leadership position include directing and technical directing complex, graphically-intense live local news, sporting events and digital product. You will also operate studio equipment as needed. Experience with production switchers and an understanding of broadcast equipment is essential. Must be available to work flexible hours including holidays, early mornings and weekends. Must be a team player, work well under pressure & have a positive attitude. College degree and two years directing experience is required. Required Skills or Qualifications: Ability to quickly adjust to breaking news, proficiency with Ross Overdrive or other automated production switcher, ability to troubleshoot technical issues, strong creative vision to effectively execute bold, cutting edge newscasts on a daily basis. No phone calls please. Send resume and related materials to: newsjob@khq.com EOE. Women & minorities encouraged to apply.