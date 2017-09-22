Pasco Police's community relationship seen as an example to other agencies

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department has been making great strides to improve community relationships, according to a recently released Department of Justice report.

More than two years after the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes, the DOJ has completed their work with the police department.

We sat down with a member of the Consejo Latino to get their take.

"The Zambrano shooting, for whatever reason, polarized the city," said Consejo Latino's Rick Rios. "It brought 700 to 1,000 people out on the streets to march."

But since the DOJ started working with the police about two years ago, he says he's seen major improvements.

"If these are all good men and women, if these are hard working policemen, they're not evil people, so maybe the training is suspect, maybe we need to reevaluate how these men and women are trained to deal with situations like the Zambrano shooting," he said.

So much so, he thinks the Pasco Police could now be an example to other law enforcement agencies.

"They're introducing a new training manual that hasn't been released to the public, but we've seen it and they've made some great changes. Everything is to make sure a line of communication is established and continues between the time the police get to a place and whoever it is they're dealing with. This really is about how to we control the situation, how do we make this the safest possible scenario. "

But of course, he says there is still more to be done.

"In the future, we see that there may be a citizen oversight committee that will work with the police department to try to find solutions to problems that might exist."

The complete DOJ report is available here: https://ric-zai-inc.Com/ric.Php?Page=detail&id=cops-w0809