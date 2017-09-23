More information released on officer-involved shooting in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, OR - On Friday September 22, 2017 at approximately 1:50 a.m., a Morrow County Deputy stopped for a disabled vehicle on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 164 (Boardman Exit). The Morrow County Deputy encountered a 26-year-old adult male armed with a firearm. Shots were fired during the encounter.

The Morrow County Deputy was uninjured during the encounter. The adult male was transported to the hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

At the request of the Morrow County Sherriff's Office the Umatilla/Morrow County Major Crime Team was activated. The Oregon State Police along with the Morrow County District Attorney's Office are leading the investigation into the incident.

The suspect in the officer involved shooting in Morrow County has been identified as Boardman resident Efren Hurtado Jr., 26 years of age. Hurtado was initially transported to the Hermiston area hospital and later was flown to a Portland area hospital for treatment. Hurtado's injuries at this point are considered non-life threatening and he is in stable condition. The identity of the Morrow County Deputy is being withheld pending the initial portion of the investigation and will be released as allowed by the Morrow County District Attorney's Office along with the Morrow County Sheriff's Office.

The Umatilla / Morrow County Major Crime Team was activated and assisted the Oregon State Police investigators. The Major Crime Team is made up of detectives from Boardman Police Dept., Hermiston Police Dept., Stanfield Police Dept., Pendleton Police Dept., Umatilla Police Dept., Milton-Freewater Police Dept., Umatilla Tribal Police, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

Additional information regarding this incident will be released as it becomes available.