More information released on officer-involved shooting in Morrow CountyPosted: Updated:
Potato truck hits Ben Franklin Transit bus on US 395
A potato truck hit a Ben Franklin Transit bus just after 3 p.m. on September 19, sending multiple people to the hospital and closing a major road.More >>
More information released on officer-involved shooting in Morrow County
On Friday September 22, 2017 at approximately 1:50 a.m., a Morrow County Deputy stopped for a disabled vehicle on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 164 (Boardman Exit).More >>
Pasco Police's community relationship seen as an example to other agencies
The Pasco Police Department has been making great strides to improve community relationships, that's according to a recently released Department of Justice report.More >>
Man arrested after assaulting two men near Hermiston
A Hermiston man is now facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting two other men.More >>
Richland PD guides WSU Tri-Cities students through active shooter training
The Richland Police Department joined officers at WSU Tri-Cities to show students how to best respond to an active shooter.More >>
Florida Georgia Line drummer performs, shares inspirational message with elementary students
Florida Georgia Line visited Tri-Cities for a concert at the Toyota Center but drummer Sean Fuller got an early start on the day.More >>
Benton City man sentenced to 20 years prison for child porn production
Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Robert Cody Cameron Genoway, of Benton City, Washington, was sentenced after previously having plead guilty on July 26, 2017, to production of child pornography.More >>
Kennewick man sentenced to 5 years prison for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor
Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Donald Russell Tyke Wheeler, of Kennewick, Washington, was sentenced after previously having plead guilty on February 9, 2017, to attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor.More >>
Local middle school going digital to reinforce positive behavior
Enterprise Middle School is going digital when it comes to reinforcing positive behavior.More >>
Despite council member rumors, there is no reimbursement for Richland car tab fees
Despite what you may have heard, low-income Richland residents won't be getting a refund for the $20 car tab fee increase to help pay for the Duportail Bridge Project and other maintenance throughout the city.More >>
