2017 High School Football Scores Week 4 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2017 High School Football Scores Week 4

Posted: Updated:

  • Prep SportsHigh SchoolMore>>

  • Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this awardMakenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

  • National Signing Day 2017

    National Signing Day 2017

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

  • Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>
    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>

9-22-17

Richland 63, Southridge 14

Goldendale 6, Zillah 46

Kamiakin 59, Pasco 0

Chiawana 26, Hanford 7

Ellensburg 7, Ephrata 35

Granger 62, Chelan 38

Liberty Christian 0, DeSales 6

Mabton 26, White Swan 32

Highland 6, Naches Valley 55

Selah 21, Prosser 12

College Place 0, Royal 74

Toppenish 48, Wapato 0

Sunnyside 40, Wenatchee 7

Ridgeview 13, Pendleton 48

Warden 3, Connell 17

River View 8, Wahluke 31

Hermiston 34, Summit 14

Grandview 7, East Valley 27

West Valley 55, Davis 26

Othello 46, Quincy 0

Touchet 14, Odessa 64

Walla Walla 6, Kennewick 3

Tri-Cities Prep 47, Dayton-Waitsburg 14

Eisenhower 6, Cheney 0

Columbia-Burbank 30, Kiona-Benton 41

Cle Elum 0, La Salle 34

Sunnyside Christian 66, Entiat 6

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures