Two teens injured in accident that shuts down I-82 near Granger

NEAR GRANGER, WA - A 17-year-old girl is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after an accident on Interstate 82 about a mile west of Granger.

Washington State Patrol says 18-year-old Manuel Aviles was driving westbound when he went off the road to the right, lost control and his car rolled.

Washington State Department of Transportation closed the road so medics could get to the scene. They took him to Toppenish Community Hospital but they had to airlift his passenger, Sahyan Hipolito-Molina to Harborview.

WSP says they don't think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident.

The cause is under investigation.