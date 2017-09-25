What to remember when getting your HVAC units checked

YAKIMA, WA - With winter and colder temperatures coming, it's important you get your furnace and heating units checked. Reporter Alexandra De Leon spoke with experts at Campbell & Company on how to check them.

There's a few things to keep in mind when checking heating appliances. The first thing a homeowner should be looking at is their units' filters to make sure the recent fires and smoke we had in the air didn't affect it too much.

Any dust that gets into the filter can easily catch fire.

The next most common issue is the possibility of carbon monoxide...it's important to get the unit checked and make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

"With the older ones, it can be a problem simply because it could be too dirty and it won't burn correctly, and you could have carbon monoxide in the home...which can result in death or sickness in the best case scenario," said John Dwelis, a senior technician with Campbell & Company.

Dwelis recommends that a homeowner gets their heating and cooling appliances checked at least twice a year. Any unusual weather and smoke in the air will directly affect the filters and the units.

As for going into the panel and checking inside of it, it's important to not touch any of it because of the high voltage risk it has.

Most importantly, it's crucial to be aware of the situation when you turn your unit on. If you smell or hear something unusual, call to get it checked.