K9 Axel helps Kennewick Police find burglary suspect
A 19-year-old man is in police custody in connection to a burglary early Tuesday morning.More >>
Field worker follows his dreams and opens own dental practice
After eight years in the making, a Hispanic dentist in the area is proof that anything is possible, from working in the fields to having his own practice.More >>
After reconstructing old cabin, Pillars of Society Woodworks prepares to restore another barn
Earlier this year, we told you about Pillars Of Society Woodworks, LLC, a company that restores and rebuilds historical structures around the region.More >>
Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo donates to KPD's Community Care Program
Organizers of the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo this morning presented a check to the Kennewick Police Department's Community Care Program.More >>
Car prowl victim speaks out
Kennewick Police officers are looking for the suspects in a car prowling case that happened last week.More >>
Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution reports inmate death
An Oregon Department of Corrections inmate died unexpectedly Sunday evening at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton.More >>
UberEATS app launches in Tri-Cities: get deliveries from your favorite restaurants!
Starting today, Tri-Cities residents and visitors will be able to order some of their favorite food from local restaurants and have it delivered by UberEATS delivery partners seven days a week.More >>
Potato truck hits Ben Franklin Transit bus on US 395
A potato truck hit a Ben Franklin Transit bus just after 3 p.m. on September 19, sending multiple people to the hospital and closing a major road.More >>
More information released on officer-involved shooting in Morrow County
On Friday September 22, 2017 at approximately 1:50 a.m., a Morrow County Deputy stopped for a disabled vehicle on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 164 (Boardman Exit).More >>
Pasco Police's community relationship seen as an example to other agencies
The Pasco Police Department has been making great strides to improve community relationships, that's according to a recently released Department of Justice report.More >>
