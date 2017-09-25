UberEATS app launches in Tri-Cities: get deliveries from your favorite restaurants!

TRI-CITIES, WA - Starting today, Tri-Cities residents and visitors will be able to order some of their favorite food from local restaurants and have it delivered by UberEATS delivery partners seven days a week. At launch, UberEATS is facilitating delivery of full menus from dozens of favorite area restaurants.

"We're partnering with a wide variety of terrific restaurants throughout the Tri-Cities so customers can get the food they love quickly and conveniently, no matter what they like best," said David Rutenberg, UberEATS general manager. "UberEATS is for anyone who wants an easy and reliable way to get their favorite food–no matter what they’re doing, where they are, or what time it is."

The free, standalone UberEATS app is available for both iOS and Android. Notable restaurants participating in the Tri-Cities include Stick & Stone Wood-Fired Pizza (Richland), Bookwalter Winery (Richland), El Porton and Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant. Food prices are set by the restaurants themselves and Uber adds a booking fee of $4.99. Just like with Uber's rideshare application, customers will always see prices upfront so they know what they'll be paying before they order.

At launch the UberEATS Tri-Cities service will be available in most locations from West Richland to Pasco. UberEATS is now offered in more than 120 cities in 29 countries, and the number of customers using the platform is growing rapidly. Many restaurant partners have indicated the service has led to an uptick in their level of business, by giving them access to new customers and letting existing customers access them in a new way. A video released by UberEATS earlier this year provides an explanation of how the service works.

UberEATS facilitates food delivery though an app separate from Uber's rideshare service because requesting a ride and ordering a meal are two different experiences. The similarity, however, is that Uber makes both effortless. The same technology company that brought people rides at the touch of a button is now doing the same for food delivery.

UberEATS also offers new economic opportunity for delivery partners in the Tri-Cities. Those interested in delivering meals via UberEATS can visit the delivery partner page at www.uber.com/deliver.