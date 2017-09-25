Selah Base Race is teaming up with Roll & Stroll 5K this Saturday

YAKIMA, WA - The Roll & Stroll 5K event is partnering with the Selah Base Race organizers this Saturday, September 30. The Selah Base Race was cancelled September 23 due to poor air quality.

Participants who registered for the Selah Base Race 5K are invited to join in the Roll & Stroll 5K event next Saturday, September 30. Your team registration money will be donated to The Soldiers Project as originally intended.

The 2nd Annual Roll N’ Stroll 5K is a fundraising event to support three local support groups in the Yakima Valley for individuals, their families and caregivers after a neurological event (Traumatic Brain Injury, Stroke, Spinal Cord Injury, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Muscular Dystrophy). These groups are designed to bring individuals together after injury and provide an opportunity for encouragement, collaboration, provide helpful resources, and continue to be an active part in the community.

In addition to the dual fundraising event, booths will be set up to provide community awareness about various related topics or providing services. Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center will be there providing education on Early Heart Attack Warning Signs, Hands Only CPR and other health related topics.

Both 5K events will start at Sarg Hubbard Park at 9 am. The run, walk, stroll or roll portion will start at 10:30 am and will loop around the Greenway. This is a paved surface that is wheelchair accessible regardless of the distance you choose.

To register for the Roll & Stroll event visit their website at: www.centralwanice.com/events.

To register for the Selah Base Race 5K visit their website at: www.selahbaserace.com