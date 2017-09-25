Anthony Weiner must report to prison by Nov. 6 for 21-month sentence

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Anthony Weiner's sentencing (all times local):



10:55 a.m.



Anthony Weiner must report to prison by Nov. 6 to begin serving his 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.



As his sentence was announced Monday, the former Democratic congressman from New York dropped his head into his hand and wept, then stared straight ahead. After the hearing ended and Judge Denise Cote left the bench, he sat in his seat for several minutes, continuing to cry.



Weiner was also fined $10,000. After his sentence is served, he must undergo internet monitoring and must have no contact with his victim. He must also enroll in a sex-offender treatment program.



Before announcing the sentence, Cote said there was "no evidence of deviant interest in teenagers or minors" on Weiner's part. She also said he is finally receiving effective treatment for what she said has been described as "sexual hyperactivity."



___



10:40 a.m.



___



10:30 a.m.



Anthony Weiner called his crime his "rock bottom" as he spoke just before a judge in New York City sentences him for his sexting crime.



Weiner fought back tears and occasionally cried Monday as he read from a written statement on a page he held in front of him in Manhattan federal court. He said he was "a very sick man for a very long time." He asked to be spared from prison.



The Democrat's lawyer, Arlo Devlin-Brown, had asked that Weiner serve no prison time. A prosecutor recommended he serve between 21 months and 27 months in prison.



___



10:15 a.m.



A prosecutor has urged a judge in New York City to sentence Anthony Weiner to a significant prison sentence to end his "tragic cycle" of sexting.



Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Kramer told a Manhattan federal court judge Tuesday that Weiner on three occasions in 2016 asked a 15-year-old girl to display her naked body online and to perform for him.



The prosecutor noted that sexting had already ruined Weiner's congressional career and spoiled his run for mayor of New York City before he began interacting with the teenager.



Kramer said Weiner should go to prison for between 21 months and 27 months.



___



10:05 a.m.



The sentencing hearing for Anthony Weiner has begun in a New York City courtroom where he will learn his fate in a sexting scandal that influenced last year's presidential campaign.



The Democrat, wearing his wedding ring, seemed pensive just before the hearing before federal Judge Denise Cote began. He wore a blue suit and green tie. His parents were in the courtroom but not his wife, Huma Abedin. They are currently going through divorce proceedings.



The former New York congressman faces up to 27 months in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Prosecutors say he broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl using Skype and Snapchat.



___



This item corrects the spelling of Huma Abedin.



___



9:30 a.m.



___



1 a.m.



