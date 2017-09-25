WDFW invites public to listening sessions on target shooting at the Wenas Wildlife Area

YAKIMA, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has scheduled two meetings in early October to enable the public to provide input on target shooting options at the Wenas Wildlife Area.

Public comments will help the Wenas Wildlife Area Target Shooting Advisory Committee develop recommendations on how WDFW can ensure that recreational target shooting opportunities respond to public needs and interests, protect public safety, preserve wildlife habitat, and reduce fire risk.

The meetings, which will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m., are scheduled for:

Monday, Oct. 2, at the Selah Civic Center, 216 S 1 st St., Selah; and

Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the Manastash Room at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, 901 E. 7th Ave., Ellensburg.

Each meeting will begin with a brief presentation about the target shooting project; the advisory committee’s progress to date; and draft recommendations for improving the target shooting experience, including enhanced public education, safety practices, and law enforcement.

More information about the Wenas Wildlife Area is available on the WDFW website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/wildlife_areas/wenas/.

For more information on the advisory committee, see http://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/wtsc/.