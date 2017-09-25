Car prowl victim speaks out

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police officers are looking for the suspects in a car prowling case that happened last week.

The victim wanted to remain anonymous, but she said that, more than anything, she's glad that nobody got hurt...and she's also glad that KPD has some leads on the case.

Surveillance video was taken from a neighbor's house on the night of September 21. You can see someone trying to get into one car, then successfully opening the door of another.

The woman we spoke with said that she's seen prowls like this happen in the Creekstone neighborhood before...incidents where she hasn't had anything stolen, but her neighbors have.

However, this time, that wasn't the case.

"There was a whole bunch of stuff on my backseat that they had gone through, and I noticed that the stuff that was on my front seat had been rifled through as well," the victim said. "Stuff was taken, um, some stuff was expensive stuff."

The victim told us that she always locks her car doors; however, on that night, she was cleaning out her car and had left the doors unlocked.

Unfortunately, that one night happened to fall on the same night that the prowlers struck. So always make sure to lock your car...you just never know.

If you have any information on the case, call Kennewick PD at 628-0333.