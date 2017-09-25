Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo donates to KPD's Community Care Program

KENNEWICK, WA - Organizers of the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo this morning presented a check to the Kennewick Police Department's Community Care Program.

The big check they handed over was for $1,215 raised by selling American Flag feathers for people to put in their cowboy hats.

Originally, they were asking for a $5 minimum donation, but as we learned from Lori Lancaster, the fair and rodeo's executive director, everyone was putting a lot more forward than that once they found out where the donations were going.

"We saw what they were doing with the foundation and what they were doing for the community, and especially Chief Hohenberg, who is such a leader for the community in things that he does to give back and give up his time," Lancaster said. "So we thought what better place to give than that."

The program has helped more than 200 people and families in our community who were in need of immediate assistance and oftentimes hope.

If you haven't gotten one yet, you can still purchase a feather at the Benton Franklin Fair office.