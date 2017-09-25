Field worker follows his dreams and opens own dental practice

TRI-CITIES, WA - After eight years in the making, a Hispanic dentist in the area is proof that anything is possible, from working in the fields to having his own practice.

Dr. Walberto Cantu, or "Wally", is a husband, father, and dentist in the Tri-Cities. Like many parents who migrate to the U.S., his parents migrated from Mexico to provide a better future for their family.

The road to becoming a dentist wasn't an easy process.

"Being Hispanic...you're a minority and you think that you got all the odds against you," Dr. Cantu said. "This was about a year process that we had to have a team that we worked with."

Dr. Cantu's father was the inspiration behind his passion for dentistry. His determination for becoming a dentist led him to work in the fields.

"We're picking watermelons in the 90-degree heat just to know what work is."

And his proudest moment...

"It was pretty crazy; my dad was actually my first patient when we opened doors," said Dr. Cantu.

It went from the fields to owning his own dental practice in a matter of years. Dr. Cantu says that he still can't believe how far dedication has gotten him, and he hopes he can serve as an inspiration for many Hispanic children.

"School helps open doors," he said. "School helps open doors, having education really sets you up on the right foot. Work hard, listen to your parents, and listen to those in authority."