After reconstructing old cabin, Pillars of Society Woodworks prepares to restore another barn

DAYTON, WA - Earlier this year, we told you about Pillars Of Society Woodworks, LLC, a company that restores and rebuilds historical structures around the region. They started with the Poor Farm Barn in College Place, and now they've just finished another project.

Their brand new - yet very old - cabin sits on the Smith Hollow Country Schoolhouse property in Dayton, WA. It took 58 days to reconstruct, and will be used as a part of the museum.

However, the cabin dates all the way back to the Spanish-American War. It was built for a soldier named Wesley Dodge, who had just come back from the war and needed to be quarantined in case he brought any illnesses back with him.

The Blue Mountain Heritage Society saw how Pillars Of Society was working on the Poor Farm Barn, and asked if they would do the same with the old cabin. Rick Nicely, who founded the company, was quick to jump on the project.

However, now that the cabin is complete, Rick and his team are ready to undertake a new project… and a tough one at that.

Less than five miles down the road from the cabin is the old Bar-Z Ranch barn. It sits in pieces after a windstorm blew it off its foundation. However, Rick says that he's not concerned by the barn's disassembled status.

"When we put it back up," Rick told NBC Right Now, "It more or less will look like it had never been damaged."

