Fiesta Foods employee injured by knife-wielding robber

YAKIMA, WA - A man is in jail tonight after police say he was stealing from a Yakima grocery store, and when employees tried to stop him, he attacked one of them.

The suspect, Justin Smith, was in court a few hours ago facing multiple charges.

Everything happened on Saturday a little after three in the afternoon. Authorities say that Smith was trying to steal packs of cold medicine and packages of lighters. Two employees say Smith then went into a restroom with the items but he didn't come out with them, and that's when the employees confronted him.

Smith told them he didn't take anything and started to leave the store, but that's when things took a turn for the worst.

One of the employees tried to stop Smith by bear-hugging him. Smith broke free and began attacking the employee with a knife, slashing the employee's scalp. Smith got away, but was later arrested in a nearby trailer park. Officers found not only the things he stole, but also meth.

Smith is now facing charges of robbery, assault, and drug possession. His bail is set at $40,000.

Meanwhile, the employee's injuries were not life-threatening, but he did need a blood transfusion.

We reached out to Fiesta Foods to get a comment about the employees' actions, but they didn't want to comment on the situation.