K9 Axel helps Kennewick Police find burglary suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - A 19-year-old man is in police custody in connection to a burglary early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Iglesias Tri-Cities Church on the 200 Block of South Benton Street just before 3:00 a.m.

Officers set up containment around the church and called out K9 Axel to help find the suspect. Not long after going inside the church, Axel found and arrested Randall S. Nordblad-Jones.

He's now facing burlgary charges.