One killed in head on crash after leaving scene of another accident

MATTAWA, WA - Washington State Patrol is still investigating after a fatal accident on State Route 243. It happened just after 9:30 Monday night near Desert Aire.

Troopers say a black 1999 Toyota Camry was driving away from a different accident scene heading northbound. The Camry crossed the center lane and hit 48-year-old Agustin Santana of Sunnyside in a semi head on. The Camry rolled and the semi came to rest on the northbound shoulder and caught fire.

The driver of the Camry died at the scene, their name hasn't been released yet.

WSP is still investigating. They don't know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in this accident.