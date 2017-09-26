Officer released after being assaulted at Washington State Penitentiary

Officer released after being assaulted at Washington State Penit - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

WALLA WALLA, WA - Officials say a corrections officer was assaulted at the Washington State Penitentiary. The officer didn't get seriously hurt in the Monday morning attack and has been treated and released.
 
Police and penitentiary investigators were working to determine what prompted the attack.
 
Visitation has been canceled for the next couple days to help facilitate the investigation.
 
No further details were immediately released.

