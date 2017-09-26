St. Teresa of Calcutta Exhibit

The Missionaries of Charity are presenting an exhibit of St. Teresa of Calcutta, September 28-October 1. It will focus on her life and mission.

Dates:

Sept 28, Thursday – Sept 30, Saturday | 9:30am to 5:00pm?

Oct 1, Sunday | 9:30am to 2:00pm?Exhibit will be displayed in the South-rooms.

Address: 1320 W. Henry Street, Pasco WA 99301

Link to St. Patrick Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/stpatspasco/photos/a.544166882275626.141345.323913684300948/2094441553914810/?type=3&theater