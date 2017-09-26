Public comment period on proposed vhanges to the Hanford WTP dangerous waste permit

RICHLAND, WA - The U.S. Department of Energy Office of River Protection (ORP) is planning a 60-day public comment period to support a requested Class 2 permit modification to the Hanford Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant Dangerous Waste Permit. This modification is requesting approval from the Washington Department of Ecology (Ecology) to install new Effluent Management Facility non-critical process and vessel vent piping.

The public comment period is expected to start in late October to early November, with a public meeting in December.

The proposed permit modification and supporting documentation will be available during the public comment period at the Hanford Administrative Record Public Information Repository located at 2440 Stevens Drive, Richland, WA, and online at http://pdw.hanford.gov/arpir/.

Additional information on the proposed modification will be available on the Hanford Events Calendar, Ecology’s website, and at the Hanford Public Information Repositories when the public comment period begins.