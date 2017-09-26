Group in Yakima provides support for those with prostate cancer

YAKIMA, WA - Breast cancer awareness gets tons of attention every year, but that is not the case for prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer awareness month is going on right now and two survivors from Yakima are doing what they can to educate men about the disease.

"After almost all surgeries there's usually some side effects," said Jim Miller. "But hey, I'm alive, I'm dancing, trying to smile and have a good day."

Almost 20 years ago, Miller didn't have the words "prostate cancer" or "PSA test" in his vocabulary.

He's been cancer-free for 17 years, and spreads awareness to every man he meets through "Us Too", an international prostate cancer education and support group.

They call themselves the Yakima Valley Prostate Cancer Warriors.

"It's a very big help for people that have been through different procedures or have just been diagnosed, or they want to know a little more about the situation," said Miller.

One in six men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, compared to only one in eight women who get breast cancer. 25 men are diagnosed in the U.S. every hour.

The Yakima Valley Prostate Cancer Warriors meet every month for support and guidance.

"And then I pass that along to my sons because they have history now," said Scott Nedrow. "I've been diagnosed with with it. It's education, the more you know."

Research suggests there could be as many as four million men living with a prostate cancer diagnosis by 2024. But early detection through the simple blood test that measures the prostate-specific antigen - or PSA - will save lives.

"If people have a history, are 40, overweight, or pre-diabetic, they need to get checked," said Nedrow.

The Yakima Valley Prostate Cancer Warriors meet at 11:00 a.m. every second Wednesday of the month at the Harman Center at 101 North 65th Avenue in Yakima. Anyone is welcome, including the patient's family.

For more information about the support group, contact group leader Jim Miller at (509)949-2677 or jimkaem@gmail.com. You can also reach out to the group facilitator, retired registered nurse Bev Davison, at (509)965-0436 or bevdav64@msn.com.