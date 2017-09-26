Middle school class running school supply drive to help Hurricane Harvey victims

GRANDVIEW, WA - Pencils, pens, highlighters, and notebook paper are only a few of the many school supplies that students at Grandview Middle School are collecting to help students affected by Hurricane Harvey. Jhahyr Cabildo and his class are only one of three in the district that are up to the challenge.

"We are hoping to like get supplies for them, we asked them what they need and then we are trying to accomplish that," said Cabildo.

Their goal is to collect 500 school items that you can find in any classroom. Teacher Pedro Rodriguez says Houston schools reached out to him and other AVID classes across the country for help.

"The way we introduced this to our students was, how does family treat each other in crisis, because in AVID we really treat each other like family," said Rodriguez.

8th grader Nashale Espinoza recalls seeing the flooding, the rescues, and the devastation left behind by the hurricane.

"Houses were destroyed, everything was underwater and they had to delay the schools," Espinoza said.

But now she gets to make a difference in the lives of victims.

"We get to help out people, like from all different grades," said Espinoza.

Items can be donated at Grandview Middle School. The drive ends this Friday.