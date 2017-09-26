Local athletes voice opinions on NFL player protestsPosted: Updated:

Local athletes voice opinions on NFL player protests
It was a weekend of protests in the NFL, with coaches and players across the league weighing in.
DJ internship provides out-of-classroom experience for young learners
You would usually find students in a classroom, but a local group of teenagers are applying their knowledge at U-Rock radio by training to become a DJ and go live on air.
Health teacher gives students mental health lessons through yoga
Teachers face the difficult challenge of engaging their students during school, and sometimes they have to think outside of the box.
Oregon quiz tests between wolves and coyotes
The state has posted an online quiz to help people - especially hunters - tell the difference between wolves and coyotes.
Public comment period on proposed vhanges to the Hanford WTP dangerous waste permit
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of River Protection (ORP) is planning a 60-day public comment period to support a requested Class 2 permit modification to the Hanford Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant Dangerous Waste Permit.
Officer released after being assaulted at Washington State Penitentiary
Officials say a corrections officer was assaulted at the Washington State Penitentiary.
K9 Axel helps Kennewick Police find burglary suspect
A 19-year-old man is in police custody in connection to a burglary early Tuesday morning.
Field worker follows his dreams and opens own dental practice
After eight years in the making, a Hispanic dentist in the area is proof that anything is possible, from working in the fields to having his own practice.
After reconstructing old cabin, Pillars of Society Woodworks prepares to restore another barn
Earlier this year, we told you about Pillars Of Society Woodworks, LLC, a company that restores and rebuilds historical structures around the region.
Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo donates to KPD's Community Care Program
Organizers of the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo this morning presented a check to the Kennewick Police Department's Community Care Program.
