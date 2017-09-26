DJ internship provides out-of-classroom experience for young learners

KENNEWICK, WA - You would usually find students in a classroom, but a local group of teenagers are applying their knowledge at U-Rock radio by training to become a DJ and go live on air. Reporter Estreyita Rosales learned how a DJ program is training kids outside a classroom setting.

Jeff Jacobs is the owner and mastermind behind "Training the Interns." Less than a year ago, he decided to create a program dedicated to teaching teenagers about the radio business.

"This was me in high school and somebody gave me the chance to be on the radio, and this is how it all started for me a long, long, long time ago," Jacobs said. "And this was my chance, and I thought it was time for me to give back."

Laurel Wutzke is one the four interns, and through it has found her passion for radio.

"It makes me really excited, like whenever I hear rock now I think of this internship, and it makes me really happy because I just discovered I like speaking on the radio," said Wutzke.

Before participating in the program, this group of teenagers had no idea about the 80's rock genre.

"But I really started listening to it definitely more after I started working here," said intern Lexi Brever. "I'll be looking up so many of my favorite songs."

Training the Interns is a program that allows Tri-Tech students to jump into the world of "DJ-ing" every weekend, and getting real hands-on experience serving as the station's DJ.

It all started when Jacobs met with Tri-Tech to share his idea. Thanks to him, students are able to grow professionally.

"My growth has just, you know, went through the roof when I started here," said intern Mitchel Denke. "I remember my first day being so nervous I never had a boss before. I was practicing more and more and more. I just got better and my speaking voice improved."

For more information on the program you can call (509) 737-8762.