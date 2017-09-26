YCDOC inmates face attempted escape charges

YAKIMA, WA - The senseless deadly drive-by shooting of 14-year-old Kabin Smith back in April shocked the Yakima community.

The suspect has been in the Yakima County Department of Corrections for the past five months. But over the weekend, corrections officers say 24-year-old Luiz Barrera, with the help of another inmate, were trying to escape from the jail on Front Street.

According to court documents, on Saturday night while officers were doing a head count, they found a large hole in the ceiling of the room that Barrera and 26-year-old Omar Acevedo live in.

When officers searched the room, they found a piece of metal that may have been used to make the hole.

They also found a long rope made of bed sheets and uniforms.

Both men are now facing attempted escape charges. Barrera is facing first degree murder in the drive-by shooting, and Acevedo is facing several felony charges including second degree murder for the death of a man in King County. He's also the suspect in a carjacking that led to a short chase in Toppenish back in March.

Meanwhile, both men will be back in court in two weeks for their arraignment on the escape charges.