One killed in head on crash after leaving scene of another accident
Washington State Patrol is still investigating after a fatal accident on State Route 243.More >>
Fiesta Foods employee injured by knife-wielding robber
A man is in jail tonight after police say he was stealing from a Yakima grocery store, and when employees tried to stop him, he attacked one of them.More >>
WDFW invites public to listening sessions on target shooting at the Wenas Wildlife Area
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has scheduled two meetings in early October to enable the public to provide input on target shooting options at the Wenas Wildlife Area.More >>
Selah Base Race is teaming up with Roll & Stroll 5K this Saturday
The Roll & Stroll 5K event is partnering with the Selah Base Race organizers this Saturday, September 30.More >>
What to remember when getting your HVAC units checked
With winter and colder temperatures coming, it's important you get your furnace and heating units checked.More >>
Two teens injured in accident that shuts down I-82 near Granger
A 17-year-old girl is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after an accident on Interstate 82 about a mile west of Granger.More >>
Family who lost a child starts book drive in his honor
Six years ago, the Mora family was told something no parent ever wants to hear.More >>
Man who survived head-on collision thanks firefighters who saved him
Back on July 18, an Idaho man was hit head-on by a car on Highway 12 in Yakima.More >>
YCDOC inmates face attempted escape charges
The senseless deadly drive-by shooting of 14-year-old Kabin Smith back in April shocked the Yakima community.More >>
Middle school class running school supply drive to help Hurricane Harvey victims
Pencils, pens, highlighters, and notebook paper are only a few of the many school supplies that students at Grandview Middle School are collecting to help students affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
