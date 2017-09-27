Prosser man dies after crossing center lane on SR 221

PROSSER, WA - A 41-year-old Prosser man is dead after an accident on State Route 221.

According to a report from Washington State Patrol, Josue Alvarado crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit another car head on just after 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. Alvarado died at the scene. Medics took the two other victims to Kadlec in critical condition.

Troopers don't know if alcohol or drugs are involved.