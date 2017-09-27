Accident on I-90 kills Everett woman

KITTITAS, WA - A 20-year-old Everett Woman is dead after an accident just east of Kittitas.

Washington State Patrol says another driver from Ellensburg swerved while trying to avoid hitting an animal, hit the guardrail and rolled back into the road, blocking the eastbound lanes. Medics took that driver to the hospital for his injuries.

The woman who died hit that car, then kept going before hitting a Department of Transportation Fence on the shoulder.

Another car hit the same car that rolled but kept going.

The accident is under investigation.