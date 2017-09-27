Authorities search for armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputy in Colville

Authorities search for armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputy in ColvillePosted: Updated:
UPDATE: Prosser School District superintendent on paid leave
The Prosser School District and Dr. Ray Tolcacher have reached an agreement regarding his retirement as the district's superintendent.More >>
Oregon State Police asking for help in Morrow County poaching case
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division are asking for help identifying two individuals that were caught on camera on private property. The subjects were contacted and told they were on private property in Morrow County. After the photo was taken, at least 3 elk were illegally killed between September 16 and September 23 and much of the meat was left to waste.More >>
Man pleads not guilty to sending threatening letters while in prison
A former Washington State Penitentiary inmate has pleaded not guilty to sending threatening letters while in prison.More >>
Prosser man dies after crossing center lane on SR 221
A 41-year-old Prosser man is dead after an accident on State Route 221.More >>
Local athletes voice opinions on NFL player protests
It was a weekend of protests in the NFL, with coaches and players across the league weighing in.More >>
DJ internship provides out-of-classroom experience for young learners
You would usually find students in a classroom, but a local group of teenagers are applying their knowledge at U-Rock radio by training to become a DJ and go live on air.More >>
Health teacher gives students mental health lessons through yoga
Teachers face the difficult challenge of engaging their students during school, and sometimes they have to think outside of the box.More >>
Oregon quiz tests between wolves and coyotes
The state has posted an online quiz to help people - especially hunters - tell the difference between wolves and coyotes.More >>
Public comment period on proposed vhanges to the Hanford WTP dangerous waste permit
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of River Protection (ORP) is planning a 60-day public comment period to support a requested Class 2 permit modification to the Hanford Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant Dangerous Waste Permit.More >>
Officer released after being assaulted at Washington State Penitentiary
Officials say a corrections officer was assaulted at the Washington State Penitentiary.More >>
