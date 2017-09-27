Authorities search for armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputy in Colville

COLVILLE, WA - The Colville Police and Stevens County Sheriff's Office are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect who shot at deputies early this morning near the area of 500 E. Birch.

The suspect's name is Richard Lee Hawley. He is described as 5'10," 165 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos. He is wanted for possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Citizens are asked to stay inside with doors locked and call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious. School has been cancelled today for the Colville School District while the suspect remains at large.



The incident occurred around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Stevens County Deputies and Colville Police were conducting surveillance at an apartment in Colville where Hawley was believed to be staying. Authorities observed Hawley leave the apartment and drive away in a vehicle. A deputy attempted to stop Hawley and a short pursuit ensued.



Hawyley then bailed from the vehicle while it was still moving and ran down an alley. A deputy followed Hawley down the alley in his vehicle and that's when Hawyley emerged from around a building and fired several shots at the deputy's vehicle from a handgun, striking the vehicle several times in the front passenger area. The deputy was able to return fire as Hawley continued to flee. It is unknown if the suspect was hit. The Deputy was uninjured.



Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Border Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Chewelah Police K9 unit, Kettle Falls Police, Spokane County K9 units and Spokane County Air 1. An apartment building Hawley is associated with nearby the shooting was searched but he was not located. K9 units tracked what they believed to be Hawley's trail, but lost the track in the vicinity of Highway 20 at the airport.



Hawley has not been apprehended and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has made threats in the past that he will not go back to prison. Hawyley should not be approached by anyone but law enforcement. Anyone who observes Hawley should contact 911 immediately. Information about Hawley's whereabouts can be relayed to the Colville Police Department at 509-684-2525, Stevens County Sheriff's Office at 509-684-5296, or Stevens County Dispatch at 509-684-2555.