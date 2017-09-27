Oregon State Police asking for help in Morrow County poaching case

HEPPNER, OR - The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two individuals that were caught on camera on private property. The subjects were contacted and told they were on private property in Morrow County.



After the photo was taken, at least 3 elk were illegally killed between September 16 and September 23 and much of the meat was left to waste. Troopers believe the two subjects in the photo were involved in the illegal taking of the elk and waste of the animals.



There is believed to be a third person with the two subjects who were camped in the area of Martin Prairie off of Forest Service Road 21 in the Heppner Unit.



If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Oregon State Police Senior Trooper Michael Mayer at 541-561-7581 or use the below information to report wildlife violators on the TIP Line.



** Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators**



Poaching wildlife and damaging habitats affects present and future generations of wildlife, impacts communities and the economy, and creates enforcement challenges.



The Turn-In-Poachers (TIP) reward is paid for information leading to the arrest/conviction of person(s) for the illegal possession, killing, taking, and/or waste of deer, elk, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, moose, furbearers and/or game birds.



TIP rewards can also be given for the illegal taking, netting, snagging, and/or dynamiting of salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, and/or large numbers of any fish listed in Oregon statute as a game fish.



In addition, a reward may be issued for information that results in an arrest/conviction of a person who has illegally obtained Oregon hunting/angling license or tags. People who "work" the system and falsely apply for resident licenses and/or tags are not legally hunting and/or angling and are considered poachers.



* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose



* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope



* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf



* $300 Habitat Destruction



* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish



* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl



* $100 Furbearers



How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:



TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 (24/7)



TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM - 5:00PM)